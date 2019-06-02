Take the pledge to vote

'Proud' Mauricio Pochettino Hints He Could Stay at Tottenham after Champions League Defeat

There have been recent rumours that Mauricio Pochettino might be on his way out of Tottenham Hotspur after spending five years with the club.

AFP

Updated:June 2, 2019, 2:36 PM IST
'Proud' Mauricio Pochettino Hints He Could Stay at Tottenham after Champions League Defeat
Mauricio Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to their first Champions League final. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Madrid: Mauricio Pochettino kept tight-lipped about his future as Tottenham Hotspur coach after his side lost the Champions League final to Liverpool on Saturday.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to Italian champions Juventus and German giants Bayern Munich but suggested he may stay to try to guide Spurs to another final after their 2-0 defeat in Madrid.

"When you live this experience you want to do it again. I hope we can do it again in the future," Pochettino told BT Sport.

"It's about trying, it's about believing, it's about building, and I hope it happens again as soon as possible."

Spurs fell behind to a Mohamed Salah penalty almost straight after kick-off but were the better side after the break, before Divock Origi arrowed in a second late on.

Pochettino has said he wants clarity on Tottenham's ambitions before the start of next season and said on Saturday he would be holding talks with the club.

"Now is the time to stay calm, change the mood, for sure we are going to have time to talk," said Pochettino.

"It is not a moment now to talk too much. You can interpret things in different ways. People want to compare me with different managers but they don't know that we are in a different project in a different position and different place.

"In five years at Tottenham the project was so clear, our ambition was amazing, and the commitment from the players was amazing -- the club played their first Champions League final."

Pochettino made the decision to start Harry Kane, despite the striker not playing a match in almost two months.

Kane had just recovered from an ankle injury and struggled for chances against a resilient Liverpool defence.

"It's not about playing with Harry Kane or Lucas Moura," Pochettino said.

"We had to make a decision and of course for me, Harry Kane after one month and a half finished the game fresh.

"He didn't score like other players but it's not a point to talk about too much. My decision I promise was about analytics and thinking with all the information. I don't regret my decision."

Spurs were never at their best during a subdued match at the Wanda Metropolitano, forced to chase the game after Moussa Sissoko conceded a penalty after 23 seconds.

"You never believe that after one minute you're going to be 1-0 down, a situation that not only changed our plans, it changed the dynamic (of the game)," Pochettino said.

"I'm very proud with the effort, how we fought. We played so well, we played so well in the second half. I feel so proud, there is nothing else to say."

