Mauricio Pochettino Ready to Recharge with Return to Europe on His Mind

Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked to Arsenal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after being sacked at Tottenham Hotspur, said he isn't ruling out a move to his homeland.

Reuters

December 2, 2019
Mauricio Pochettino at Newell's Old Boys

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino is targeting a quick return to management in Europe with several "attractive projects" on the horizon, the 47-year-old has said.

The Argentine, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season, was dismissed after a poor run of results across all competitions this season and replaced by Jose Mourinho who has since guided the team to three wins in as many games.

Pochettino has since been linked by the British media with the vacant job at Spurs' bitter north London rivals Arsenal, as well as Manchester United, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

"There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on," Pochettino told Fox Sports in Argentina.

"At my age I don't need a lot of time to recover. I'm open to listen to projects put before me... but, for the time being, the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five and a half incredible seasons with Tottenham.

"My aim is to seek the ability to rebuild myself and get my self-motivation back."

Pochettino, who visited here former club Newell's Old Boys over the weekend, refused to rule out the possibility of a job in his homeland.

"It's my intention to return to manage in Europe. It's hard for me to imagine a project in Argentina. However, for the sake of my family, I wouldn't refuse to work over here," he added.

"Now I need to be calm for a few days and see what happens. I haven't had a lot of time to digest what has happened. My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
