English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Maurizio Sarri Storms Off Chelsea Training Session a Day Before Europa League Final
UEFA Europa League: Maurizio Sarri-managed Chelsea will take on Unai Emery-managed Arsenal in the final in Baku.
Maurizio Sarri was unhappy with the events at Chelsea training session on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Everything does not seem to be good in the Chelsea camp as one day before the Europa League final against Arsenal, drama ensued in the training ground at Baku's Olympic Stadium by the end of which Maurizio Sarri stormed off.
David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain had a spat during the training session which meant things heated up in the camp. On top of that, the players could not practice set-pieces because of UEFA regulations that allowed media to be present.
According to the video footage of BT Sport, Luiz perhaps was unhappy with Higuain sticking his leg out at him during the training. They exchanged words after that and Luiz did not look happy.
The verbal altercation led to their teammate Cesar Azpilicueta to intervene and take them apart.
These two factors made Sarri extremely unhappy and he was seen throwing his Chelsea cap away and even kicking it while storming into the tunnel, away from the training ground.
Maurizio Sarri's future with the Chelsea is also under scanner since as the Blues look for a trophy to end their season. Chelsea finished within the top 4 of the Premier League and qualified for next year's Champions League but now they are looking to beat their London rivals Arsenal and win the Europa League.
Under scrutiny from the board and the fans, Sarri did accept on Tuesday that he was considering his future at the club.
"At this moment, I love my players, because I have 22 wonderful men, wonderful players," he said.
"Now I'm very happy with them. And, of course, I have to consider that for the future. And I have to consider that I love English football, I love the Premier League."
Sarri added: "I want to think only about the final. I have a contract with Chelsea for two years. So, first of all, I will speak with Chelsea. But this is not the moment. Now we have to think only about the final. Because you know very well, our feeling is that we deserve to win."
David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain had a spat during the training session which meant things heated up in the camp. On top of that, the players could not practice set-pieces because of UEFA regulations that allowed media to be present.
According to the video footage of BT Sport, Luiz perhaps was unhappy with Higuain sticking his leg out at him during the training. They exchanged words after that and Luiz did not look happy.
The verbal altercation led to their teammate Cesar Azpilicueta to intervene and take them apart.
These two factors made Sarri extremely unhappy and he was seen throwing his Chelsea cap away and even kicking it while storming into the tunnel, away from the training ground.
Maurizio Sarri's future with the Chelsea is also under scanner since as the Blues look for a trophy to end their season. Chelsea finished within the top 4 of the Premier League and qualified for next year's Champions League but now they are looking to beat their London rivals Arsenal and win the Europa League.
Under scrutiny from the board and the fans, Sarri did accept on Tuesday that he was considering his future at the club.
"At this moment, I love my players, because I have 22 wonderful men, wonderful players," he said.
"Now I'm very happy with them. And, of course, I have to consider that for the future. And I have to consider that I love English football, I love the Premier League."
Sarri added: "I want to think only about the final. I have a contract with Chelsea for two years. So, first of all, I will speak with Chelsea. But this is not the moment. Now we have to think only about the final. Because you know very well, our feeling is that we deserve to win."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Effect: Airtel 4G Hotspot Prepaid Plan Offers 126GB Data, With 84 Days Validity
- Close to the Bone is Much More than a Cancer Memoir, Says Lisa Ray on her Debut Book
- Jason Momoa was Too Broke to Fly Home While Shooting Game of Thrones, Shares Photo
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, New Zealand vs West Indies at Bristol Highlights: As it Happened
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results