Maurizio Sarri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Juventus' Trip to Atalanta

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be fielded when Juventus take on Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday, manager Maurizio Sarri confirmed ahead of the game on Friday.

Ronaldo sprung a controversy after Juventus' last game ahead of the international game when he reacted angrily to being substituted and reportedly even left the stadium before the final whistle.

However, he reached an incredible 99 international goals for Portugal in the Euro 2020 qualifiers and was expected to be back in action for Juventus. However, Ronaldo had admitted that he was not a 100 per cent fit and was playing "in limits for the past three weeks".

On Friday, Sarri said that Ronaldo had made the club aware that he was still not feeling completely fit and hence, will not be risked.

"There is no need for clarification with Cristiano Ronaldo. At certain times, the players must be left to recover and cool down. The problem is that on Tuesday he told us that he is still not well. The goal is to have him back for the Champions League," Sarri said in the press conference.

Sarri also spoke about the other injury issues with the team but added that Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi will be available for selection.

"I have some players with ailments. Alex Sandro's problem is less serious than it had initially seemed, while we have an adductor problem Adrien Rabiot and Juan Cuadrado. Miralem Pjanic will be available. Blaise Matuidi still feels a little pain, but he does more than that. Yesterday he played the whole training session with us, he's available."

Juventus are currently sitting on top of the Serie A table with 32 points from 12 games. Inter Milan are just a place and a point below them. The two are far ahead of the third-placed Lazio, who have 24 points from 12 matches.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.