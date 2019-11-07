After Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo's Angry Reaction to Substitution, Maurizio Sarri Explains Logic
Cristiano Ronaldo was seen unhappy after being substitute early by Maurizio Sarri but the Juventus manager later revealed why he did what he did.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Maurizio Sarri (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo didn't exactly have the best of games as Juventus took on Lokomotiv Moscow in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.
He almost broke his free-kick jinx early in the match, only to be denied not by the keeper but by Aaron Rasmey, who tapped in trickling ball over the line to claim the goal.
Aleksei Miranchuk levelled it for Lokomotiv just minutes later and it looked like one of those frustrating draws for Juventus.
Ronaldo wasn't really affecting the game much and was brought off for Paulo Dybala in the 81st minute by manager Maurizio Sarri.
Ronaldo was visibly not impressed with Sarri's decision to substitute him and the pair were even exchanged a few words but did not shake hands as he moved towards the bench.
#Ronaldo #FCLMJuve #Sarri pic.twitter.com/DnrZG0fGp5
— Chenar Ghafur (@ChenarGhafur) November 6, 2019
However, when Douglas Costa went past seven players to score a stunning winner, Ronaldo was up and celebrating with his teammates.
After the match, Sarri later revealed what happened between him and Ronaldo and why he decided to bring off the Portuguese star.
"Cristiano Ronaldo was angry because he's not ok. He's had a niggle in his knee for the past few days, which is overloading his thigh, which tires out too much. At the break, he was already worried about it. Then, when I saw him make a movement I didn't like it when he was accelerating I took him off because I was scared that he might do himself real harm," Sarri said after the match.
Costa's goal ensured Juventus qualified from Group D with two games to spare. Bayer Leverkusen upset Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Wednesday's other game in the group, leaving Juventus with a three-point advantage over Atletico at the top of Group D.
"It was not one of our best performances We were too open to the many counter-attacks and we knew that they would take this sort of approach to the game," Sarri said after the game.
"We were too open in the first half, lost the ball too cheaply, so it was impossible to immediately go and win it back. 'After the break, we had too many men in front of the ball and the passing was too slow, which created the big risks we'd lose it and get caught on the counter," Sarri added.
