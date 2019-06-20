Being Able to Coach Cristiano Ronaldo is an Emotion: New Juventus Coach Maurizio Sarri

New Juventus coach and former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri seemed elated and excited to be at the helm of Juventus FC and expressed his desire to have a team around talented players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa.

Sarri is joining Juventus after spending a year at Chelsea FC, where he won the Europa League with the club. Sarri said after his Stamford Bridge experience, this is a step forward.

Sarri said it was the attitude and determination of Juventus to hire him that he was convinced to leave Chelsea and now he looks to build with the talent he has at his disposal.

"I gave Naples everything. Then I had a doubt and decided to have a wonderful experience in Premier League. Juventus, the best Italian club at the moment, has offered me the opportunity to return to Italy. It's the longest career crown.

"I've never seen so much determination on the part of a club to hire a coach. Great attitude, which convinced me. They were strong feelings," Sarri said at his first press conference as Juventus coach.

"At Chelsea FC I trained very strong players, but being able to coach Cristiano (Ronaldo) is an emotion, because it is a further step forward. I'd like to help him break some new records.

"When a player has the qualities of Paulo Dybala or Cristiano can play in any role. What can change is just the interpretation of the role.

"You have to start with talented players, who make the difference: Cristiano, Dybala, Douglas Costa and the other talented players, and build around them," Sarri laid out his initial plans.

"Mine is a long path made up of many gradual steps. I'm glad to be on the most important team in Italy. And this is a further step forward, after the experience at Chelsea," Sarri added.

Sarri described how he thought of defeating Juventus over the years but now he will be thinking winning with this team. He was all praise for the mentality and determination of the group of players at Juventus and said he would look to get results with them.

"I'm happy with the excitement I'm seeing in Serie A. It is a challenging year for coaches, there are the prerequisites to create something interesting and fill the gap with Premier League, but it will be a long way.

"I expect to get up every morning and study how to win the games. It is not a necessary mechanism: revenge is more and more difficult than winning. Juventus has an obligation to leave to win always, but aware of the difficulty coefficient.

"You have to have clear ideas about 2 or 3 players that can make a difference and then put them in the conditions to make them express themselves as much as possible. The module will be a consequence.

'For three years I'd wake up and think about how to defeat Juventus, because it was the winning team. I gave my 110 per cent but we couldn't. It's a finished experience and my professionalism will now take me to give everything for this company.

"I've seen this very compact club and I'm glad because the human aspect is important to me. Juve is a strong group for mentality and determination.

"I arrive with skepticism as in all the clubs I've come to. I understand that, also because I come from the other side, because of my past experience. But I only know one game to take it away: win and convince, amuse and result."

Sarri further praised his predecessor Massimiliano Allegri for winning five consecutive Serie A titles. Sarri said he plans to talk to a few players and develop a cohesive system to play.

"Allegri leaves a heavy legacy. Winning what he won is so hard. He has done extraordinary results and I would like to see in the team that ability to resolve the difficulties with lucidity that he transmitted.

"The goal of having fun on the pitch is not antithetical to winning. Often the enthusiasm generated by a team having fun is more fuel, and it doesn't mean it's a frivolous team.

"The game philosophy remains the same but you have to have the mental fluidity to adapt it to the characteristics of the players.

"I'll probably talk to 2 or 3 players, share ideas, compare, and also understand what they think about themselves and their characteristics."