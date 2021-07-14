Maybe I Was Too Harsh with Him: Jose Mourinho on Luke Shaw after Euro 2020 Performance

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday accepted that he may have been too “harsh” with England’s Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw during his tenure with the Red Devils. Shaw, who was awarded player of the season last year at United, had recently accused Mourinho of having an agenda against him. He had also said that during Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford between 2016 and 2018, he tried everything to impress him but the Portuguese manager was never pleased with anything.

Shaw has thrived under the new Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær following Mourinho’s departure from Manchester. Shaw continued his impressive run during the UEFA European Championship 2020. He also scored a goal in the final against Italy. However, despite his outstanding goal within two minutes after the start of the play, England lost the match. Shaw’s goal was cancelled out by Italy’s Juventus centre-back Leonardo Bonucci. Italy defeated (3-2) England in the penalty shootout to claim the European glory after the match ended in stalemate at full time.

Even though Shaw and England lost the Euro, the 26-year-old has earned the praises of his former manager Mourinho. He even went on to praises the ace Three Lions’ star for his brilliant display throughout the tournament. Mourinho also admitted that he may have been a tad bit too “harsh” on Shaw.

“No defensive mistakes. Very solid. On top of that, he improved and improved, and improved. He scored a goal that doesn’t mean much now but for him, for his career, for the way he grew up, very good. Very good Luke Shaw,” Mourinho was quoted as saying. When Mourinho was asked about Shaw’s claims about his treatment, the 58-year-old defended his actions, saying that he did what he did to make the England defender a better player.

He further said that as a manager, he tries to find the “weakness of a player” and then try to make them a better footballer in his way. He also admitted that sometimes, he intentionally create fiction with the players and put pressure on them to “get the best out of them."

