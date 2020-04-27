FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maybe I Would Like to Play a Little Again: Arjen Robben Plans to Unretire

Arjen Robben announced his retirement at the age of 35. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arjen Robben announced his retirement at the age of 35. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arjen Robben said he wants to come out of retirement and 'play a little again'.

  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 5:44 PM IST
Share this:

Munich: Former Netherlands and Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has expressed his desire to come out of retirement and 'play a little again' just one year after calling time on his illustrious career.

Robben stated he didn't miss going out on the field initially, however, thoughts of playing football again has crossed his mind many-a-times recently.

"In the beginning I didn't miss football at all," Robben said during a podcast hosted by Bayern Munich.

"But then there was a phase when it tickled again and I had thoughts such as 'hey, maybe I would like to play a little again'.

"From time to time I still have this feeling. With this virus, it is a very strange time for everyone and when football returns, then now! But maybe it always stays a bit in there. I'm just an athlete," he added.

Robben spent 19 years on the pitch, playing for top European clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Bayen Munich.

His spell is Germany was the most successful one as in 10 years he won the Bundesliga title eight times with the Bavarian giants. He also lifted the German Cup five times and UEFA Champions League once.

Robben put on the orange jersey of Netherlands 96 times, scoring 37 goals in the process. He was also part of the Dutch team that lost to Spain in 2010 World Cup final in South Africa.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    21,132

    +955*  

  • Total Confirmed

    28,380

    +1,463*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,362

    +448*  

  • Total DEATHS

    886

    +60*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres