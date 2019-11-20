Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

30-player Squad Announced for Indian Women's Football Team Camp Ahead of South Asian Games

A list of 30 members was called up for a 10-day camp in Kolkata starting Wednesday ahead of the South Asian Games to be played in December.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
30-player Squad Announced for Indian Women's Football Team Camp Ahead of South Asian Games
Maymol Rocky (Photo Credit: AIFF)

New Delhi: The Indian women's football team coach Maymol Rocky on Wednesday named 30 members for a preparatory camp ahead of the South Asian Games (SAG) starting in Kathmandu on December 1.

The squad will head for a 10-day camp starting in Kolkata from Wednesday with Maymol at the helm.

Making their return to the national team fold are the likes of Dalima Chhibber and Sandhiya Ranganathan, who were part of the team that won the SAFF Women's Championship earlier this year -- the last time this side played in Nepal.

"It is good to have them (Dalima and Sandhiya) back. Certainly, with the other new players coming in as well, the senior players will be on their toes and there will be a healthy competition within the squad," Maymol said.

Talking about the camp, Maymol stated that there is "increased confidence" in the team after the result against Vietnam and these 10 days will offer her a great opportunity to assess the fresh faces.

"There are a number of new players in the camp and in these 10 days, I am looking forward to seeing them play and compete with the others for a place in the final squad," she said.

The Indian women's team will head to the SAG as defending champions, having won the gold medal in the 2016 edition, where Nepal were vanquished 4-0 in the final.

Striker Bala Devi, who is currently in Scotland for a week-long trial with Rangers WFC, will report to the camp by the end of the week.

Squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, M. Linthoingambi Devi, E. Panthoi Chanu, Esther H.

DEFENDERS: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Jabamani Tudu, Ranjana Chanu, W. Linthoingambi Devi, Ritu Rani, Michel Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Anline Fernandes.

MIDFIELDERS: Sangita Basfore, Sanju, Manisha, Ratanbala Devi, Grace Lalrampari, Roja Devi, Sumithra Kamraj, Karthika Angamuthu, Soni Behera.

FORWARDS: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya R, Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, Daya Devi, Renu, Sharda Kumari, Karishma Shirvoikar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram