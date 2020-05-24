MAZ vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga Football League 2019-20, Mainz vs RB Leipzig - Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Mainz will take on RB Leipzig in their upcoming match in Bundesliga League 2019-20 this Sunday night. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Mainz vs RB Leipzig match will take place at the Opel Arena (Mainz).

While Mainz are at 15th spot with 27 points off 26 matches, RB Leipzig stand at the fourth position on the points table with 51 points. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Mainz vs RasenBallsport Leipzig fixture will kick off at 7 pm IST.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 MAZ vs LEP Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Mainz, in their last match, went head-to-head with FC Mainz. The fixture ended in a draw with both the teams scoring two goals each. In the upcoming match, Mainz will try to improve their points and prevent themselves from getting involved in a relegation battle.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig played their last match against SC Freiburg. The game was drawn as both sides scored one goal each. RB Leipzig will be attempting to move up the ladder, continuing its good performance.

MAZ vs LEP Bundesliga League 2019-20 Dream11 Prediction, vs RB Leipzig

Dream11 Prediction MAZ vs LEP Goalkeeper: Robin Zentner

Dream11 Prediction MAZ vs LEP Defenders: Angelino, Juste, Halstenberg, Klostermann

Dream11 Prediction MAZ vs LEP Midfielders: Nkunku, Jean-Paul Boëtius, Sabitzer, Kunde

Dream11 Prediction MAZ vs LEP Strikers: Robin Quaison, Karim Onisiwo

Bundesliga League 2019-20 Mainz probable lineup vs RB Leipzig: Muller (GK), Jeremiah St. Juste, Jeffrey Bruma, Moussa Niakhate, Aarón Martín, Oztunali, Danny Latza, Bote Baku, Robin Quaison, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Bundesliga League 2019-20 RB Leipzig probable Playing XI vs Mainz: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Yussuf Poulsen, Christopher Nkunku, Timo Werner