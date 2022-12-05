'Mbappe Can Change a Match in Just a Moment': Didier Deschamps Elated With Performance Against Poland

France coach Didier Deschamps was elated after France’s 3-1 win over Poland in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. France cruised to the quarter-finals with the help of a brace from Mbappe and a record breaking opener from Olivier Giroud.

After the match, Deschamps praised Mbappe and said, “He (Mbappe) speaks on the football pitch. He knows that himself but he can change a match in just a moment. He is always playing with such joy."

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Mbappe was seen struggling in the first half, and it seemed that Poland might get an edge over France but then Olivier Giroud was certain to bring the lead for his team. His opener gave an upper hand to the team and the glitters were added to France’s efforts by Mbappe in the 74th and 91st minute of the game.

Deschamps said, “France needed a great Kylian Mbappe tonight and they got one."

Mbappe was desperate to pull off a goal and thus in the 74th minute, he pulled up just inside the penalty area with Polish defenders seeming hard to tackle him and then Mbappe accepted the dare to dodge Polish defenders as he focused on his target and outstretched Wojciech Szczesny for a goal.

With the stadium still in awe of Mbappe’s first goal, he gave the crowd another reason to rejoice as he blasted the second goal of the day into the top corner. With the two goals Mbappe registered a total of five goals to his name so far in the World Cup and became the first player to score nine World Cup goals before turning 24, equalling the record of Argentina’s 35-year-old Lionel Messi.

ALSO READ | ‘It’s a Childhood Dream Come True’ - Olivier Giroud After Breaking Thierry Henry’s Record

This World Cup has been very generous to Mbappe as the France’s young star has so far netted two brace. First one was against Denmark and another one came at a crucial match against Poland. This feat has also led him to be one of the hot favourites to win the Golden Boot as the World Cup’s top scorer.

France will now face England in the quarter-final and will have a chance to move closer to defend their title.

Read all the Latest Sports News here