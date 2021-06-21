MCD vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Euro 2020 match between North Macedonia and Netherlands: The Netherlands are set to take on North Macedonia in a Group C match of the ongoing UEFA European Champions 2020 on Monday. The match will be held at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam and will kick off at 09:30 pm (IST).

The Netherlands have already qualified for Round 16 after winning their first two games against Austria and Ukraine. On the other hand, North Macedonia are virtually out of contention for the next round after losing their first two games and will play for their pride.

North Macedonia and Netherlands have met each other on four occasions in the past with the Dutch team registeringtwo wins while two games ended in a draw.

Ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match between North Macedonia and Netherlands; here is everything you need to know:

MCD vs NED Telecast

The Sony Sports Network (SPN) has the broadcasting right for the MCD vs NED match in India.

MCD vs NED Live Streaming

The match between MCD vs NED is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV in India.

MCD vs NED Match Details

The match between MCD vs NED will be played on Monday, June 21, at the Johan Cruijff Arena. The game will start at 09:30 pm (IST).

MCD vs NED Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Memphis Depay

Vice-Captain: Georginio Wijnaldum

MCD vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders: Denzel Dumfries, Ezgjan Alioski, Matthijs de Ligt

Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Eljif Elmas, Enis Bardhi, Frenkie de Jong

Forwards: Goran Pandev, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

North Macedonia vs Netherlands probable XI:

North Macedonia Probable Starting Line-up: Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

The Netherlands Probable Starting Line-up: Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Georginio Wijnaldum, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

