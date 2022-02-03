MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: In the 80th match of the Indian Super League 2021-22, Mumbai City FC will welcome ATK Mohun Bagan at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. Ahead of this match, Mumbai City FC are placed at the seventh spot with eighteen points in twelve matches. ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, are placed fifth and they have nineteen points in eleven matches.

In the reverse fixture, Mumbai City smashed the Mariners 5-1, but they have slipped in the recent games and need to pull up their socks if they have to stay in contention for a top four position.

The match between Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

MCFC vs ATKMB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 80 between Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan.

MCFC vs ATKMB Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

MCFC vs ATKMB Match Details

The match between Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

MCFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Roy Krishna

Vice-Captain: Igor Angulo

Goalkeeper: Mohammed Nawaz

Defenders: Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal

Midfielders: Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous

Strikers: Roy Krishna, Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

Mumbai City FC - Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai; Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

ATK Mohun Bagan - Amrinder Singh (GK); Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Carl McHugh; Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco; Roy Krishna

