MCFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC: Mumbai City will be hosting Chennaiyin FC in the upcoming match no. 30 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22. The Islanders are hosting The Marina Machans at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, December 15. Title holders Mumbai City have won four out of their five games so far, sitting pretty at the summit spot with 12 points in their account. Meanwhile, the two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC are having a strong start to the season, remaining as the only undefeated side in the league. The Marina Machans have eight points from four matches with two victories and as many draws and are ranked fifth in the points table.

The upcoming contest will be highly entertaining one as both sides have squared off against each other 14 times. Chennaiyin FC has claimed six wins, while Mumbai City are close behind at five, the two teams shared spoils in the remaining three games. Their last encounter was in January this year and the match ended as a 1-1 draw.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC:

MCFC vs CFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 30 between Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC.

MCFC vs CFC Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

MCFC vs CFC Match Details

The match between Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played on Wednesday, December 15, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

Captain: Rahim Ali

Vice-Captain: Vladimir Koman

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Narayan Das, Reagan Singh, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Vladimir Koman

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Rahim Ali

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mandar Rao Dessai; Apuia, Ahmed Jahouh, Vikram Pratap, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali

