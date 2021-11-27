MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC: The first double-header of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 will see reigning champions Mumbai City FC squaring off against Hyderabad FC on Saturday, November 27. The match will be hosted at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and the game kicks off at 10:30 PM IST.

The Islanders started their title defence with a solid 3-0 victory against FC Goa and top the ISL 2021-22 points table as they didn’t concede any goals in the season opener. Meanwhile, the Nizams started with a defeat (0-1) against Chennaiyin FC and they will want to halt Mumbai’s perfect start and open their own account in the championship.

Here are the details about today’s ISL 2021-22 encounter between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC:

MCFC vs HFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 10 between Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC.

MCFC vs HFC Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

MCFC vs HFC Match Details

The match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will be played on Saturday, November 27, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 09:30 pm (IST).

MCFC vs HFCDream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Rahul Bheke

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke

Midfielders: Cassinho, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojari, Raynier Fernandes

Strikers: Bartholomew Ogbeche, Igor Angulo

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mohammed Rakip; Apuia, Ahmed Jahous; Raynier Fernandes, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Hyderabad FC: Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Mohammad Yasir, Nikhil Poojari; Bartholomew Ogbeche, Edu Garcia

