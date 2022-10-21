MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 MCFC vs JFC Match, October 22, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, 5:30 pm IST

Jamshedpur FC secured a record points tally last season and produced a brilliant brand of football to clinch the Indian Super League shield. However, they failed to replicate a similar show in the opening match of this season. Aidy Boothroyd’s men had to suffer a 2-3 defeat against Odisha FC in their first Indian Super League fixture of this season. The hosts conceded a late goal in the 90th minute to leave empty-handed.

The bottom-placed side, in their next encounter, will be up against a mighty Mumbai City FC side. The Indian Super League match between Mumbai City and Jamshedpur will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after recording a convincing 2-0 win against Odisha. With four points from two matches, the Islanders currently find themselves in the second spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is everything you need to know:

MCFC vs JFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match.

MCFC vs JFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

MCFC vs JFC Match Details

The Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Indian Super League match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, on Saturday, October 22 at 5:30 pm IST

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Suggested Playing XI for MCFC vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Phurba Lachenpa

Defenders: Ricky Lallawmawma, Rahul Bheke, Lalengmawia Ralte, Peter Hartley

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Boris Singh, Alberto Noguera

Strikers: Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Sanjeev Stalin, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Alberto Noguera, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Rehenesh TP, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Wellington Cirino Priori, Germanpreet Singh, Farukh Choudhary, Boris Singh, Daniel Chukwu, Ritwik Das

