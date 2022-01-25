MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC:

Defending champions Mumbai City will come into this match against the NorthEast United FC after being hammered 3-0 by Bengaluru. This loss has just been an extension of what has been a rather miserable run in the last five matches for them. They are now up against NorthEast United FC, a side that come into this match after three defeats in their last four matches. They have slipped down to bottom of the table. This could be the match where Mumbai City FC would hope to get back to winning ways.

Northeast United FC, however, have shown some brilliant defensive resilience in the recent matches and this will be put to the test against a strong Mumbai City FC attack.

The match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC is slated to start at 07:30 pm (IST).

MCFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 71 between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC.

MCFC vs NEUFC Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

MCFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The match between Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC will be played on Tuesday, January 25, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. The game will kick-off at 07:30 PM IST.

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Igor Angulo

Vice-Captain: Marcelinho

Goalkeeper: Mirshad Michu

Defenders: Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Sehnaj Singh, VP Suhair

Strikers: Igor Angulo, Marcelinho

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC - Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammed Rakip, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia Ralte, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo

NorthEast United FC - Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Mashoor Shareef, Gurjinder Kumar, Hernan Santana, Sehnaj Singh, VP Suhair, Marco Sahanek, Imran Khan, Marcelinho

