MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Thursday's ISL 2022-23 match, January 19, 7:30 pm IST

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC: NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will have totally different ambitions when they will square off in the Indian Super League on Thursday. The Highlanders will aim to claim their second win of the season when they will be up against Des Buckingham’s men at the Mumbai Football Arena. NorthEast United’s solitary win of the season occurred back in December last year after they had managed to overpower mighty ATK Mohun Bagan. After claiming just four points so far, NorthEast United are now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Super League points table. Vincenzo Annese’s men played out a 2-2 draw in their last match against FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, became the first team to reach the playoffs this season. The Islanders have not conceded a defeat yet after playing 14 games in this season’s Indian Super League. The table-toppers currently have 36 points to their name. In their last match, Mumbai City FC had secured a 1-0 win over Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ahead of the match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC; here is everything you need to know:

MCFC vs NEUFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC match.

MCFC vs NEUFC Live Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar.

MCFC vs NEUFC Match Details

The MCFC vs NEUFC match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, January 19, at 7:30 pm IST.

MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte

Suggested Playing XI for MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Mirshad Michu

Defenders: Gaurav Bora, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths

Midfielders: Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Jon Gaztanga

Strikers: Greg Stewart, Wilmar Gil

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Rostyn Griffiths, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowlin Borges Lallianzuala Chhangte, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh

NorthEast United FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirhsad Michu, Alex Saji, Gaurav Bora, Aaron Evans, Hira Mondal, Emil Benny, Jon Gaztanga, Pragyan Gogoi, Kule Mbombo, Wilmar Gil, Jithin MS

Read all the Latest Sports News here