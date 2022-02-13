MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: After a seven-game winless streak, Mumbai City FC finally got a win in their previous game while Odisha FC also come into the game after an encouraging win over SC East Bengal. Mumbai City FC are placed sixth in the league table - they have 22 points in 14 matches. Odisha FC are seventh with 21 points in 15 matches.

The match between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC is slated to start at 7:30 pm (IST).

MCFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 90 between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC.

MCFC vs OFC Streaming

The match between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

MCFC vs OFC Match Details

The match between Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC will be played on Saturday, February 13, 2022, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, on Saturday. The game will kick-off at 7:30 pm IST.

MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh

Vice-Captain: Aridai Cabrera

Goalkeeper: Mohammad Nawaz

Defenders: Victor Mongil, Mourtada Fall, Lalruatthara, Mandar Rao Dessai

Midfielders: Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Bipin Singh, Javi Hernandez

Strikers: Aridai Cabrera

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC probable XI:

Mumbai City FC - Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Hossain, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio, Bipin Singh, Igro Angulo.

Odisha FC - Arshdeep Singh, Lalruatthara, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Sahil, Paul, Issac, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Aridai Cabrera, Jonathas.

