MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Saturday's ISL 2022-23 MCFC vs OFC match, October 15, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s ISL 2022-23 match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC: Mumbai City FC will aim to clinch their first win of the Indian Super League season when they will face Odisha FC on Saturday. The match between Mumbai and Odisha will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Mumbai come into the fixture after salvaging just a point against defending Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC. Des Buckingham’s men did score a goal early in the game. Mumbai’s lead did not last long after Hyderabad scored two quick goals. The visitors found themselves ahead in the second half but their lead was once again cancelled out after Hyderabad midfielder Joao Victor notched his second goal of the match in the 77th minute. Mumbai’s relentless attack eventually paid off in the 85th minute as they managed to clinch a much-needed equaliser.

Meanwhile, Odisha, in their opening match, registered a thrilling 2-3 victory over last season’s shield winners Jamshedpur FC. Odisha’s Brazilian striker Diego Mauricio scored a brace in the game to earn a solid start for his side.

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC; here is everything you need to know:

MCFC vs OFC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match.

MCFC vs OFC Live Streaming

The ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

MCFC vs OFC Match Details

The MCFC vs OFC ISL match will be played at the Mumbai Football Arena, in Mumbai, on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30 pm IST

MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Greg Stewart

Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio

Suggested Playing XI for MCFC vs OFC Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

Defenders: Mandar Dessai, Sahil Panwar, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Raynier Fernandes, Thoiba Singh, Saul Crespo

Strikers: Greg Stewart, Diego Mauricio

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia Ralte, VInit Rai, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Osama Malik, Saul Crespo, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

