MCI vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal: Manchester City will be up against Arsenal in their third Premier League match on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. The match between the two sides is slated to kick off at 05:00 pm (IST). Man City had a mixed start in the 2021-2022 season as they made a remarkable comeback to defeat Norwich City 5-0 after their 0-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

On the other hand, Arsenal are having a forgettable outing as they lost their first two games at the hands of Brentford and Chelsea respectively.

However, City will be without the services of their Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, who has been ruled out of the match due to injury. Phil Foden is also out from tonight’s fixture due to an injury.

Ahead of an interesting Premier League encounter between Man City and Arsenal; here are all the details about the match:

MCI vs ARS Telecast

The Premier League match between Man City and Arsenal will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 in India.

MCI vs ARS Live Streaming

The match between Man City and Arsenal is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

MCI vs ARS Match Details

The match between Man City and Arsenal will be played on Saturday, August 28, at Etihad Stadium. The game between Man City and Arsenal will start at 05:00 pm (IST).

MCI vs ARS Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: R Sterling

Vice-Captain: P Aubameyang

MCI vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: B Leno

Defenders: J Cancelo, K Walker, A Laporte

Midfielders: N Pepe, G Xhaka, J Grealish, R Mahrez

Strikers: G Jesus, R Sterling, P Aubameyang

Manchester City vs Arsenal probable XI:

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Arsenal Probable Starting Line-up: Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here