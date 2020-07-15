MCI vs BOU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Manchester City vs Bournemouth Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City are all set to host Bournemouth for the Wednesday fixture in the ongoing Premier League. The MCI vs BOU fixture will take place at the Etihad Stadium with no-person in attendance rule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League MCI vs BOU match will take place at 10.30pm IST on July 15.

Manchester City currently stand at the second position, with 72 points off 35 matches in their kitty. With 23 wins in their hand, the team have lost just nine matches in the series. In their last outing, Manchester United defeated Brighton by 5-0.

The away team, on the other hand, are struggling at 18th standing, with just 31 points earned in 35 matches played so far. The team, too, have won just eight matches in the entire league. They won their last outing against Leicester City by 4-1.

Premier League, Manchester City vs Bournemouth, MCI vs BOU Dream11 Tips and Predictions

In tonight's match, Manchester City might give rest to Sterling, De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte and Riyad Mahrez. Joao Cancelo might also be missed in the outing against Bournemouth.

The away team, on the other hand, will be playing tonight without Nathan Ake, while Simon Francis and Chris Mepham face injuries.

MCI vs BOU Premier League Dream11 Team, Manchester City vs Bournemouth

Premier League MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City vs Bournemouth Captain: Jesus

Premier League MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City vs Bournemouth Vice-Captain: Gundogan

Premier League MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City vs Bournemouth Goalkeeper: Ramsdale

Premier League MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City vs Bournemouth Defenders: Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko

Premier League MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City vs Bournemouth Midfielders: Gundogan, D.Silva, Foden, Billing, Stanislas

Premier League MCI vs BOU Dream 11 Prediction, Manchester City vs Bournemouth Strikers: Solanke, Jesus

Premier League MCI vs BOU, Manchester City probable lineup vs Bournemouth: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Fernandinho, D.Silva; Bernardo, Jesus, Foden

Premier League MCI vs BOU, Bournemouth probable Playing XI vs Manchester City: Ramsdale; Stacey, Cook, Kelly, Rico; Brooks, Billing, Lerma, Stanislas; Solanke, Wilson