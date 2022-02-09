MCI vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Brentford: Top of the table, ahead of the curve by quite a distance, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are cruising through once again and in contention to retain the Premier League title. City face 14th ranked Brentford and with already having a 9 point lead from second-ranked Liverpool, the Sharks are ready to secure three points.

City are unbeaten in their last five matches, winning four and drawing one, whereas Brentford have lost all their five matches so far. The last time the two sides met, was on December 30, where City walked away with a 1-0 win against Brentford. Guardiola will be keen on City putting on a performance as league football returns after the international break. Fans here can check the MCI vs BRE Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

MCI vs BRE Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

MCI vs BRE Live Streaming

The match between MCI vs BRE is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

MCI vs BRE Match Details

The match between MCI vs BRE will be played on Thursday, February 10, at the Etihad Stadium. The game will start at 01:15 AM (IST).

MCI vs BRE Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Phil Foden

MCI vs BRE Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan

Strikers: Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Ivan Toney

Manchester City vs Brentford probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Fernandinho, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish

Brentford Predicted Starting line-up: David Raya (GK), Mads Bech, Pontus Jansson, Kristoffer Ajer, Rico Henry, Vitaly Janelt, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Mads Roerslev, Sergi Canos, Ivan Toney

