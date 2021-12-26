MCI vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Leicester City: Boxing Day arrives and defending Premier League champions Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium from 08:30 PM IST onwards. No surprise seeing Pep Guardiola’s side at leading the Premier League at the end of the year, three points above rivals Liverpool, the Sky Blues are looking confident once again to retain the Premier League title. However, Brenden Rodger’s Leicester City have been gotten the better of Manchester City before and can cause a major upset at the Etihad, especially with the race for the PL title still a long way to go. The last time the two sides locked horns, Manchester City walked away with a 1-0 win at the King Power Stadium. An exciting clash with plenty of action to witness, fans here can check the MCI vs LEI Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

MCI vs LEI Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

MCI vs LEI Live Streaming

The match between MCI vs LEI is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

MCI vs LEI Match Details

The match between MCI vs LEI will be played on Friday, December 26, at the Etihad Stadium. The game will start at 08:30 PM (IST).

MCI vs LEI Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: James Maddison

MCI vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Timothy Castagne, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, James Maddison, Rodri

Strikers: Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City vs Leicester City probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-Up: Ederson (GK), Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Leicester City Predicted Starting Line-Up: Kasper Schmeichel (GK), Timothy Castagne, Jannik Vestergaard, Wilfred Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare; James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Barnes

