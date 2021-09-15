MCI vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig: The reigning Premier League champions Manchester City will be up against Bundesliga team RB Leipzig in the first Group A match in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday, September 16. The match between Man City and RB Leipzig will be played at the Etihad Stadium and it is slated to kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

Pep Guardiola’s unit started their EPL campaign on a tepid 0-1 loss at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur. However, since then, they have won three back to back league games in an amicable fashion and will look to continue their winning march against Leipzig.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig have struggled so far in their season in the German league under Jesse Marsch. They have lost three out of their opening four games in Bundesliga and in their previous game, they were hammered 1-4 by Bayern in Leipzig on Saturday. Coming into this game, Marsch’s side will look for a better start away from home.

Ahead of tonight’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 encounter between Manchester City and RB Leipzig; here are all the details about the match:

MCI vs LEP Telecast

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 1 SD in India.

MCI vs LEP Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig is available to be streamed live on SonyLiv App.

MCI vs LEP Match Details

The UEFA Champions League Group A match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will be played on Thursday, September 16, at the Etihad Stadium. The game between MCI vs LEP will start at 12:30 am (IST).

MCI vs LEP Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Andre Silva

MCI vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Angelino, Mohamed Simakan

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Tyler Adams

Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Andre Silva

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig probable XI:

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

RB Leipzig Probable Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi; Angelino, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva

