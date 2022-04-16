MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Liverpool: Pep Guardiola played his squad at full strength against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday during their second leg tie of the UEFA Champions League and this resulted in several Manchester City stars picking up injuries, including Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Kyle Walker.

On the other hand, Jurgen Klopp named his squad as desired against Benfica and this could be the difference for the Liverpool team as they prepare to battle against City on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semi-final.

The two teams battled it out in the week gone by for Premier League supremacy. However, the aforementioned game ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus were on the target for City while Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané netted one goal each for Liverpool. The Citizens have won 18 of their last 20 games in the FA Cup and will look to further improve their record by winning this tie.

They are also unbeaten in their last five encounters against Liverpool in all competitions and will take confidence from the same going into this fixture.

Ahead of today’s FA Cup 2021-22 encounter between Manchester City and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

MCI vs LIV Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s FA Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

MCI vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Hotstar+Disney App.

MCI vs LIV Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played on Saturday, April 16, at Wembley Stadium. The game between Manchester City and Liverpool will start at 08:00 pm (IST).

MCI vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Salah

Vice-Captain: Silva

MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Cancelo, Stones, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk

Midfielders: Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Fabinho

Strikers: Salah, Sterling

Manchester City vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Laporte, Ake; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

