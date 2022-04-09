MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool: The top two teams in the Premier League – Manchester City and Liverpool – are set to lock horns on Sunday in what could be the biggest game of this season. Man City’s recent wobble have allowed Liverpool to lessen the margin to just one point and a victory in this game could make all the difference for the touring side as they continue their title charge against the hosts.

At the start of 2022, City looked cleared favourites to retain their EPL title. However, they dropped points against Southampton, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, which put a brake on their pursuit for the sixth domestic league title.

The Reds, meanwhile, have put up an exceptional performance in 2022 as they collected 31 points from 33 available to reduce the gap with Man City. They have won 10 out of their 11 games in the ongoing calendar year in EPL with their only draw coming against Chelsea in January.

Ahead of today’s Premier League encounter between Manchester City and Liverpool; here is all you need to know:

MCI vs LIV Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

MCI vs LIV Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool is available to be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar App.

MCI vs LIV Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Liverpool will be played on Sunday, April 10, at Etihad Stadium. The game between Manchester City and Liverpool will start at 09:00 pm (IST).

MCI vs LIV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Mohamed Salah

MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Alisson

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, João Cancelo, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Naby Keïta

Strikers: Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Man City Possible Starting XI: Ederson, João Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gündogan, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Liverpool Possible Starting XI: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keïta, Fabinho, Thiago, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Luis Díaz

