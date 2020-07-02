MCI vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Manchester City vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester City will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour at the Etihad Stadium on Friday, July 3. Liverpool, who are enjoying a 23-point lead on the top of the table, lifted the title after 30 years when Man City went down against Chelsea 2-1. Man City manager Pep Guardiola told the press that his side will honour the newly crowned champions in an incredible way because the Reds deserve it.

Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp has welcomed the gesture with open arms. Speaking to the media via virtual press conference, Klopp said City, together with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea, will come back stronger next year to challenge Liverpool’s superiority.

"We will not defend the title next year, we will attack the next one," Klopp said."We feel we are in the middle of something not at the end of something. It will be the end of something when we finish our careers, that’s the end of this period."

The Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City vs Liverpool match will kick off at 12:45 am. In India, football enthusiasts will be able to watch the match live on Star Sports Channel and live streaming is available on Disney + Hotstar VIP.

Manchester City’s Fernandinho is serving his two-match ban after he picked a red card against Chelsea. Meanwhile, star performer Sergio Aguero is out of contention for the remaining season. Joining him on the injury bench is Eric Garcia. He picked a head injury against Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Klopp's squad has no injuries ahead of the Friday fixture.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Liverpool: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Foden; Bernardo, Jesus, Sterling

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane