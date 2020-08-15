MCI vs LYN Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs Lyon - Playing XI, Football

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Sunday will take place between Manchester City and Lyon. The UEFA Champions League quarterfinals MCI vs LYN match is scheduled to take place at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. The MCI vs LYN UEFA Champions League quarterfinals fixture is scheduled to take place at 12.30am IST on Sunday, August 16.

The last spot for the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League will be decided after Sunday’s clash between Manchester City and Lyon FC in Lisbon.

UEFA Champions League Manchester City vs Lyon: MCI vs LYN Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN, Manchester City vs Lyon Dream11 Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN, Manchester City vs Lyon Dream11 Vice-Captain: Riyad Mahrez

UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN, Manchester City vs Lyon Dream11 Goalkeeper: Anthony Lopes

UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN, Manchester City vs Lyon Dream11 Defenders: Leo Dubois, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Denayer

UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN, Manchester City vs Lyon Dream11 Midfielders: Houssem Aouar, Kevin De Bruyne, Guimaraes

UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN, Manchester City vs Lyon Dream11 Strikers: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Dembele

UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN, Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Lyon: Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

UEFA Champions League MCI vs LYN, Lyon possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Lopes, Denayer, Marcelo, Marcal, Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet, Dembele, Depay