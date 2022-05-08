MCI vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction: Manchester City vs Newcastle United Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for EPL 2021-22 MCI vs NEW Match, May 8, Etihad Stadium, 9:00 pm IST

Newcastle United conceded a solitary goal scored by Naby Keita in their last English Premier League match as they endured a 0-1 defeat against Liverpool. And coach Eddie Howe knows that his players might have to face a sterner test against Manchester City on Sunday. Manchester City will host 10th-placed Newcastle United and City coach Pep Guardiola will be hoping for nothing less than a victory on Sunday.

After suffering a dramatic Champions League exit, Guardiola will now be determined to successfully defend the Premier League title. City come into the fixture after securing a comfortable 0-4 triumph against Leeds United in their last Premier League encounter.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Newcastle United, here is everything you need to know:

MCI vs NEW Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Manchester City vs Newcastle United match.

MCI vs NEW Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Newcastle United is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MCI vs NEW Match Details

The MCI vs NEW match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester, on Sunday, May 8 at 9:00 pm IST.

MCI vs NEW Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Gabriel Jesus

Suggested Playing XI for MCI vs NEW Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Emil Krafth

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Jonjo Shelvey, Rodri, Bruno Guimaraes

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Allan Saint-Maximin

Manchester City (MCI) vs Newcastle United (NEW) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Martin Dubravka, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Daniel Burn, Matt Targett, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Joseph Willock, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin

