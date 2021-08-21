MCI vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Norwich City: Premier League champions Manchester City will look to get back on track after their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in their opening match. Pep Guardiola may make few changes in order to positively claim three points against Norwich, who suffered a crushing 0-3 defeat by Liverpool.

City started their campaign this year on a losing note after failing to win the Community Shield, followed by a loss at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. After spending heavily once again this season, Guardiola will need to register a win at the Etihad against newly promoted Norwich. Fans here can check the MCI vs NOR Dream 11 and MCI vs NOR Predicted XI.

MCI vs NOR Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

MCI vs NOR Live Streaming

The match between MCI vs NOR is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

MCI vs NOR Match Details

The match between MCI vs NOR will be played on Saturday, August 21, at Etihad Stadium. The game will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

MCI vs NOR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ilkay Gundogan

Vice-Captain: Ruben Dias

MCI vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Ben Gibson, John Stones, Max Aarons

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan, Jack Grealish, Billy Gilmour

Strikers: Riyad Mahrez, Teemu Pukki, Raheem Sterling

Manchester City vs Norwich City probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson (GK), Kyle Walker, John Stones, Ruben Dias, Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

Norwich City FC Predicted Starting line-up: Tim Krul (GK), Dimitrios Giannoulis, Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Max Aarons, Lukas Rupp, Billy Gilmour, Pierre Lees-Melou, Milot Rashica, Todd Cantwell, Teemu Pukki.

