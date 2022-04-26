MCI vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction: Manchester City vs Real Madrid Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for The Champions League 2021-22 MCI vs RM match, April 27, Etihad Stadium, Manchester 12:30 am IST

Last season’s runners-up Manchester City will face a stern test against Real Madrid as the two teams are set to take on each other in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final, on April 27, at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Real Madrid prevailed over defending champions Chelsea in the quarter-finals while City won against a stubborn Atletico Madrid side.

Madrid will bank on Karim Benzema to sail through this round. The French striker is in sublime form. Pep Guardiola’s team will have to be organised at the back because Madrid are well-known for making the most of their chances.

For Real Madrid, a draw will not be a bad result but Carlo Ancelotti can depend on his attacking line-up comprised of players like Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior in order to claim all three points.

MCI vs RM Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Manchester City vs Real Madrid match.

MCI vs RM Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City and Real Madrid is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website, as well as Jio TV.

MCI vs RM Match Details

The MCI vs RM match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Wednesday, April 27, at 12:30 AM IST.

MCI vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Karim Benzema

Vice-Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Suggested Playing XI for MCI vs RM Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Daniel Carvajal, Ferland Mendy

Midfielders: Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne, Luka Modric, Bernardo Silva

Strikers: Karim Benzema, Phil Foden, Vinicius Junior

Manchester City (MCI) and Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva

Real Madrid Predicted Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

