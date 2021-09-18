MCI vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton: Defending champions Manchester City will battle against Southampton in the next Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, September 18, from 7:30 pm IST onwards. Manchester City are super confident after their emphatic 6-3 win over RB Leipzig in the opening group clash of the UEFA Champions League and will look to claim three points against Southampton.

The Saints have had a weak start to their Premier League campaign. Southampton have so far drawn three matches and lost one. While it will not be an easy 90 minutes at the Etihad, Coach Ralph Hasenhutti can take advantage of the fact that City may be tired.

MCI vs SOU Telecast

The Premier League matches will be broadcasted on Star Sports Select.

MCI vs SOU Live Streaming

The match between MCI and SOU is available to be streamed live on Hotstar + Disney App.

MCI vs SOU Match Details

The MCI vs SOU match will be played on Saturday, September 18, at the Etihad Stadium. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST.

MCI vs SOU Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Ruben Dias

MCI vs SOU Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ederson

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Jack Stephens, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, James Ward-Prowse

Strikers: Ferran Torres, Jack Grealish, Nathan Tella

Manchester City vs Southampton probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting line-up: Ederson Morales (GK), Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Jack Grealish, Ferran Torres

Southampton Predicted Starting line-up: Alex McCarthy (GK), Valentino Livramento, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Tella, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse

