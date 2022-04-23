MCI vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Manchester City Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's EPL MCI vs WAT match, April 23, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, 07:30 IST

MCI vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s EPL match between Manchester City vs Watford: Table-toppers Manchester City will aim for full three points against depleted Watford in the English Premier League tomorrow to lead in the title race along with Liverpool. Pep Guardiola’s men have secured 77 points from 32 matches and they are just a point ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

For Watford, a win against Manchester City will be a big boost as the 19th-placed team are just one point above Norwich. But relegation threats will be looming large over the Watford team if Roy Hodgson’s men fail to secure even a single point against defending champions in tomorrow’s away fixture.

Ahead of the match between Manchester City and Watford; here is everything you need to know:

MCI vs WAT Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Manchester City vs Watford match.

MCI vs WAT Live Streaming

The match between Manchester City vs Watford is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

MCI vs WAT Match Details

The MCI vs WAT match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Saturday, April 23, at 07:30 PM IST.

MCI vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Bernardo Silva

Suggested Playing XI for MCI vs WAT Dream11 Fantasy Football:

Goalkeeper: Ederson Moraes

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Hassane Kamara

Midfielders: Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Raheem Sterling, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro

Manchester City vs Watford Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Watford Predicted Starting Line-up: Ben Foster; Kiko, Christian Kabasele, Samir, Hassane Kamara, Moussa Sissoko, Imran Louza, Juraj Lucka, Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr

