MCI vs WYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers: Manchester City will hope to continue their dominance in the League Cup when they will kick off their campaign against Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday, September 22, at the Etihad Stadium.

On Wednesday, when the Citizens will kick off their campaign they will look to become the most successful team in the EFL Cup. So far, they have won the competition on eight occasions and currently they are level with their bitter rival Liverpool. City have also won the last four EFL Cup.

Pep Guardiola’s side are coming into this game on the back of a disappointing goalless draw against Southampton in the Premier League. On the other hand, their rival, Wycombe defeated Charlton Athletic 2-1 in their last outing over the weekend.

Telecast, live stream, date, time and venue; here is all you want to know about today’s EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers.

MCI vs WYM Telecast

The EFL Cup 2021-22 match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers will be telecasted on Colors Infinity.

MCI vs WYM Live Streaming

The EFL Cup match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers is available to be streamed live on Voot App and Jio TV App.

MCI vs WYM Match Details

The match between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers will be played on Wednesday, September 22, at 12:15 am (IST) at the Etihad Stadium. The game between Manchester City and Wycombe Wanderers will start at 12:15 am (IST).

MCI vs WYM Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain: Garath McCleary

MCI vs WYM Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: David Stockdale

Defenders: Joe Jacobson, Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Sullay Kaikai, Oliver Pendleberry, Rodri, Josh Scowen

Strikers: Garath McCleary, Gabriel Jesus

Manchester City vs Wycombe Wanderers probable XI:

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

Wycombe Wanderers Probable Starting Line-up: David Stockdale; Sullay Kaikai, Jack Grimmer, Anthony Stewart, Joe Jacobson, Jordan Obita; Oliver Pendleberry, Josh Scowen, Anis Mehmeti; Garath McCleary, Sam Vokes.

