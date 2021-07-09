Meet Belle McNally, The Youngster Who Got Mason Mount's England Jersey Post Euros' Semis Win

England were over the moon when the Three Lions won their clash against Denmark in the semi-finals of the Euros 2020, making their first Euros finals appearance and their first major finals appearance since the 1966 World Cup. Harry Kane’s late winner in extra time secured the win for England, sending them to the finals of the Euros, where they will face Italy. Amongst the 66,000 present in attendance at Wembley, London, one lucky girl’s life was made extra unique and special when England and Chelsea attacking midfielder, Mason Mount, handed a young girl his England jersey.

Meet Belle McNally, the youngster who was in tears of joy after the England midfielder handed his jersey to her after the match. While the players applauded the crowd, Mount in the distance saw a banner with his name on it being held by a young girl screaming and shouting in joy. The mid-fielder ran up to her and handed McNally his jersey.

A video has been recorded and uploaded on social media of Mount handing his jersey to McNally and has received over three million views online. The sweet gesture by Mount has left McNally on cloud nine. The youngster told The Sun that she wore the jersey to school and hasn’t taken it off since she received it.

However, McNally revealed that Mount may have recognized her from a meeting nearly a month ago from a video which the youngster uploaded. McNally and her father saw the England team bus heading towards Wembley for their Group D match against Croatia. In the video which McNally uploaded, she said that Mount had waved at her from the bus.

Reacting to the gesture, Mount told The Sun that it was a special moment for him too as England made the finals. Mount said that he saw McNally’s emotional support which meant a lot to him and thus handed her his jersey. McNally’s father stated that she cried into the shirt on their way home after the match and it was ‘pure joy’ to see his daughter experience this feeling.

While England chants ‘It’s Coming Home’, the Three Lions have one last challenge and that is the finals against Italy. While England have been brilliant this Euros with Gareth Southgate as manager, it all boils down to the next 90 minutes or so in the finals at Wembley. Italy have been dominant, clinical and quick in their performances and after knocking out the likes of Spain and Belgium in the semi-finals and quarter-finals respectively, the Azzurri will put on a fight after missing out on the 2012 Euros finals. England face Italy at Wembley, London on July 12, 12:30 AM IST.

