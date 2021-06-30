View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEGS (@megan_davison_)

Megan Davison is the wife of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and together they have a son, Arlo. Megan and Jordan were childhood sweethearts and when the latter signed to play for Everton in the Premier League, they set up their home in Cheshire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @katekanex

England captain Harry Kane also married his childhood love Katie. The couple has three children, Ivy, Vivienne, and Louis. The Spurs star got hitched to his best friend in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anouska Santos (@anouskasantos)

Anoushka Santos is the girlfriend of Manchester United star Luke Shaw. They have an adorable 18-month-old son, Reign London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@_fernhawkins)

Fern, who is a physiotherapy graduate, garnered attention at the 2018 World Cup. A photo of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire coming over to her for a chat went viral. The couple has been together for 9 years now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PAIGE. (@paigemilian)

Star striker Raheem Sterling’s long-term girlfriend Paige is an entrepreneur as he owns a property company. Their marriage got delayed due to the pandemic. Together they have two children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@miamcclenaghan)

21-year-old Chelsea right-back Reece James is currently dating model Mia McLenaghan. Recently, Mia completed her law degree from Royal Holloway University in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kieran Trippier (@ktrippier2)

Charlotte is wife to Atletico Madrid star Kieran Trippier and the couple is blessed with two children. Along with her sister, Charlotte runs a fashion account on Instagram, posting daily outfit inspiration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Wealleans-Watts (@chloewealleanswatts)

Chloe, who is a model by profession, has been dating midfielder Mason Mounts for the past four years. She is also taking on the girl band mantle from past WAG royalty Cheryl Cole and Victoria Beckham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Naylor (@olivianaylorclinic)

Entrepreneur Olivia Naylor, who runs a successful beauty business and academy in Cheshire, lives in the country with beau John Stones .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here