Meghalaya School Beats Bangladesh School to Win Subroto Cup U-17 Category
With a scorcher of a kick from outside the box, Sangti Janai of Meghalaya's Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School scored the match's solitary goal in the 32nd minute.
Meghalaya's Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School celebrates the win.
New Delhi: Meghalaya's Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School defeated Krida Shiksha Prothishtan (BKSP) of Bangladesh 1-0 to win the U-17 junior boys Subroto Cup football tournament here on Tuesday.
With a scorcher of a kick from outside the box, Sangti Janai scored the match's solitary goal in the 32nd minute. Bangladesh retaliated almost immediately but a brilliant stop from the Meghalaya goalkeeper, Wanteilang Malngiang, denied them the equaliser.
The winning team will take home a sum of Rs 4,00,000 and the runners-up will be walking away with a prize money of Rs 2,50,000.
The first half started with both teams looking for an early breakthrough. Hopewel Elias Senior Secondary School moved ahead with purpose, while Krida Shiksha Protishthan relied on individual skills during their attacks.
Meghalaya's counters looked threatening and in the 15th minute an attack from the left flank drew a rash tackle from Hasibul Islam of BKSP as he received the first yellow card of the match.
Most of the match was being played in the mid-field as both the teams failed to consolidate on ball possession.
