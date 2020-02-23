Take the pledge to vote

Melting Hearts: When Arsenal Invited Young Mascot for Team Pic Ahead of Europa League Match

Arsenal asked the little mascot to join them for the team photo after he got confused and didn't know his way back.

Trending Desk

February 23, 2020
Melting Hearts: When Arsenal Invited Young Mascot for Team Pic Ahead of Europa League Match
Arsenal players pose for a team group photo before the match with the young mascot (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Arsenal not only won their Europa League tie on Thursday night against Olympiacos in Greece but also the hearts of millions of their fans with an act of kindness. The players did their best to make a young mascot feel comfortable after he seemed to be a little lost in the pitch.

As per the tradition, both the teams made their way to the pitch with each player holding hands of a little mascot. After the national anthems of England and Greece were played, the players got ready for the team photos and all the mascots dispersed, well almost.

A little kid who came as a mascot got confused and didn't know his way back. The Gunners then encouraged him to join them for the team photo and went on to include him in it.

Arsenal players Gabriel Martinelli, Joe Willock, and Matteo Guendouzi were all smiles at the arrival of the little boy who was later guided out of the pitch by the officials.

Arsenal won the first leg of their UEFA Europa League match against Greek team Olympiacos courtesy of an Alexandre Lacazette goal. The match seemed destined for a draw but the French striker finally broke the deadlock in the 81st minute with a tap in.

The match was held at Olympiacos' home ground, the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

The return leg will be held at the Emirates Stadium in London on Thursday, 27 February.

