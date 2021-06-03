football

1-MIN READ

Memphis Depay Equalises Late as Netherlands Draw 2-2 with Scotland

Memphis Depay rescues Netherlands (Imahe: Twitter)

Depay scored both goals for his team but the result was a major psychological boost for Scotland

Netherlands captain Memphis Depay equalised with two minutes remaining to grab a 2-2 draw and deny Scotland a surprise win in their friendly at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal on Wednesday.

Depay scored both goals for his team but the result was a major psychological boost for Scotland with both countries preparing for the European Championship.

Scotland, without seven players following a positive COVID-19 case at their training camp in Spain, led after 11 minutes through a rasping shot from Jack Hendry and went 2-1 ahead after 63 minutes when Kevin Nisbet tucked away a cross from Andy Robertson on the left.

The Dutch had equalised six minutes after Scotland’s opener when Depay struck home a left-footed volley after being cleverly set up by captain Georginio Wijnaldum’s deft header.

first published:June 03, 2021, 09:46 IST