English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Messi Haunted by Failures But Retirement Still Long Way Off
The Barcelona striker, speaking on an Argentine radio station on Friday, also surprised listeners by saying he misses Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who left rivals Real Madrid for Juventus last year.
The Barcelona striker, speaking on an Argentine radio station on Friday, also surprised listeners by saying he misses Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who left rivals Real Madrid for Juventus last year.
Loading...
Lionel Messi says he constantly replays Argentina's 2014 World Cup final defeat in his head but has vowed that a recent international sabbatical was a one-off and he has no plans to retire in the near future.
The Barcelona striker, speaking on an Argentine radio station on Friday, also surprised listeners by saying he misses Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who left rivals Real Madrid for Juventus last year.
"I miss Cristiano in Spain," Messi told Radio C5N. "It was lovely having him here, even though it annoyed me seeing him win so many titles. It would be great if he was still here."
Messi, a five-times Ballon d'Or winner, has begun 2019 in fine form with his Barcelona side running away with La Liga and through to the Champions League quarter-finals.
He also returned to international action last week in a lacklustre 3-1 defeat by Venezuela, a game that was his first for the national side since he took a break following the 2018 World Cup.
Argentina were knocked out of the tournament in the second round and Messi, who has still not scored a goal in the knockout stages of any of the four World Cups in which he has featured, was criticised by some fans.
The 31-year-old said going from Barcelona to Argentina was difficult and blamed their poor performances in Russia on a swift transition from promoting younger players to take up senior positions in the team.
"I think the generational change was very brusque," Messi said. "It should have been done slower. You need to give the kids time and confidence. The change was a really big one."
Messi said he was still tortured by the loss of the 2014 World Cup final to Germany in extra time and warned fans not to expect too much from Argentina at this year's Copa America in Brazil.
"Do you know the number of times I've replayed the final and the chances we had? It would have been so different if we'd scored one of them," he explained.
"Being realistic, a lot of work is needed to be a powerhouse. These kids have played very few matches for the national team. We need to be patient and I have no doubt that we are going to be strong."
"I am going to stretch out my retirement as long as I can," Messi said, adding that if he did return to Argentina it would be to play for his hometown club Newell's Old Boys.
"I would love to end my career at Newell's but it's not easy. Sincerely, I don't know."
The Barcelona striker, speaking on an Argentine radio station on Friday, also surprised listeners by saying he misses Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who left rivals Real Madrid for Juventus last year.
"I miss Cristiano in Spain," Messi told Radio C5N. "It was lovely having him here, even though it annoyed me seeing him win so many titles. It would be great if he was still here."
Messi, a five-times Ballon d'Or winner, has begun 2019 in fine form with his Barcelona side running away with La Liga and through to the Champions League quarter-finals.
He also returned to international action last week in a lacklustre 3-1 defeat by Venezuela, a game that was his first for the national side since he took a break following the 2018 World Cup.
Argentina were knocked out of the tournament in the second round and Messi, who has still not scored a goal in the knockout stages of any of the four World Cups in which he has featured, was criticised by some fans.
The 31-year-old said going from Barcelona to Argentina was difficult and blamed their poor performances in Russia on a swift transition from promoting younger players to take up senior positions in the team.
"I think the generational change was very brusque," Messi said. "It should have been done slower. You need to give the kids time and confidence. The change was a really big one."
Messi said he was still tortured by the loss of the 2014 World Cup final to Germany in extra time and warned fans not to expect too much from Argentina at this year's Copa America in Brazil.
"Do you know the number of times I've replayed the final and the chances we had? It would have been so different if we'd scored one of them," he explained.
"Being realistic, a lot of work is needed to be a powerhouse. These kids have played very few matches for the national team. We need to be patient and I have no doubt that we are going to be strong."
"I am going to stretch out my retirement as long as I can," Messi said, adding that if he did return to Argentina it would be to play for his hometown club Newell's Old Boys.
"I would love to end my career at Newell's but it's not easy. Sincerely, I don't know."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
-
Sunday 24 March , 2019
Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
-
Monday 25 March , 2019
Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic Coupe Review – The Sports Car You Always Wanted?
Friday 22 March , 2019 Review: Yamaha MT-15 Track Ride
Sunday 24 March , 2019 Ford Figo Facelift First Drive Review
Monday 25 March , 2019 Review: Huami Amazfit Verge
Friday 08 March , 2019 Nissan Kicks India Road Test Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Star Chris 'Captain America' Evans Reveals Batman Was His Childhood Favourite Superhero
- Junglee Movie Review: A Kindergarten Level Film With Impressive Action Skills
- Streaming Now: Hanna Ready to Take On Avengers Infinity War
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- A Former ISRO Engineer Explains Why India's 'Mission Shakti' is a 'Complete Waste'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results