Saudi Arabian Club Al Nassr pulled off an incredible come-from-behind win over opposition Al Batin as they managed to triumph 3-1 despite falling a goal behind as early as the 17th minute of the game.

But second-half stoppage strikes from Abdulrahman Gareeb, Mohammed Al Fatil and Mohammed Maran gave the league leaders an emphatic win in the Saudi Pro League.

However, as the players were entering a tunnel, a fan present at the stadium heckled Al Nassr’s starman Cristiano Ronaldo screaming ‘Messi is way better’ as he let the Portuguese talisman know that he feels PSG and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is a better player than the Portuguese forward.

Ronaldo did not respond directly to the heckler as he went on his merry way stating ‘Easy game, what an easy game’, in his first language of Portuguese.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has been the tale of football folklore for nearly two decades now and it was the most heated debate in the sporting world at its peak.

Two of the most high-profile players in the history of the game traded blow for blow during their time in Spain as they represented bitter rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid in enticing matches that will live in the memory of fans lucky enough to have witnessed the stars at their peak.

But, of late, it seems like Messi has the edge in the fight for supremacy between the two forwards, after his heroics in Qatar guided Argentina to their third FIFA World Cup victory.

Messi, who played every minute of the showpiece in the middle-east, was named the best player of the tournament for his seven goals and three assists.

Portugal on the other hand were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the tournament by underdogs and surprise package Morocco.

Ronaldo decided to make the switch to Saudi club Al Nassr after the relationship between him and his former club Manchester United turned sour following Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, in which the 38-year-old decided to hit out at the management at the Mancunian club including the manager Erik ten Hag.

Al Nasser lead the Saudi Pro League with 46 points from 19 games. They are scheduled to take on second-placed Al Ittihad on the 9th of March.

