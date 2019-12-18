Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

Messi-less Argentina to Start FIFA World Cup Qualifying Against Ecuador

Argentina will host Ecuador to start its South American World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 5:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Messi-less Argentina to Start FIFA World Cup Qualifying Against Ecuador
Lionel Messi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Luque: Argentina will host Ecuador to start its South American World Cup qualifying campaign in March, and without the suspended Lionel Messi.

The draw on Tuesday at CONMEBOL put Bolivia in Argentina's path in the second round of qualifying. Messi will be eligible to play that match after his red card in the Copa America.

Brazil also received a comfortable launch, hosting Bolivia in the first round and visiting Peru in the second.

The biggest match of the first round will be between Uruguay and Chile.

South America's superclasico will take place in the sixth round in October, when Brazil hosts Argentina. Their second World Cup qualifier will be in September 2021.

The dates and venues were still to be decided.

South America holds four direct spots to the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

Each team plays home and away, a total of 18 matches.

The fifth-placed team in South America has a chance through a playoff against a team from another confederation.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram