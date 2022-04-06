Lionel Messi Plays 2v2 Football in Backyard With His Sons, Wife Says 'Let the Kids Win' | WATCH

Lionel Messi is a fearsome footballer for his opposition and he let his sons know that in a fun backyard football game, something that brought out the motherly love of his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. Even in the little fun activity at home, Messi did not show mercy towards his sons and put his silky skills up for display.

In the video shared by Antonella, Messi is seen combining with his youngest son Ciro against his two other sons, Thiago and Matteo. In the 2v2 game, Messi can be seen trying to keep the ball and aiding Ciro to find the back of the net.

In the beginning of the video, Messi got his son in the opposing team wrong footed with his ball control and passed it to Ciro. After a couple of passes, Ciro tried going for a shot, which was saved. When the ball was won from him and Thiago and Matteo tried to progress towards their target goal, Messi immediately shifted his weight, got the ball back and gave it to Ciro again.

Ciro then passed the ball back to him and the Argentine superstar scored the goal.

When the game restarted, this time with Thiago and Matteo progressing, their shot at goal was easily held off by Messi, who went for goal from his side to theirs but his on target shot was saved.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN FC (@espnfc)

While sharing the video on her Instagram story, Antonella wrote, “Deja ganar a los nenes", which means ‘let the kids win’.

Messi spent 16 seasons at Barcelona before leaving it last summer for Paris Saint-Germain. He scored 672 goals in 778 appearances at the Catalan club.

Messi had a slow start at PSG and his team were knocked out in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. So far at PSG, Messi has scored eight goals and provided 11 assists in 27 appearances.

