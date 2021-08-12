Lionel Messi Resided at Hotel Room Costing 1.8 Million Dollars During PSG Contract Signing

Football’s course has been changed and when it comes to one of the greatest footballers to grace the sport switching clubs for the first time in their career, the new party does go all out to ensure that luxury and comfort are ensured. It is now made known that Lionel Messi and his family resided at the Le Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris and a room per night cost $1.8 Million (Rs. 13.5 Lakh). Paris Saint Germain ensured that the Argentine received the greatest welcome of all time and make the deal a memorable one.

Fans had been waiting for Messi to arrive in Paris after the press conference at FC Barcelona. The turn-out for Messi’s arrival was in large numbers, right from the airport till the Parc de Princes stadium. The Argentine great first arrived at the hotel before suiting up for the contract signing with the PSG president at the stadium.

The former FC Barcelona superstar has joined PSG on a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third year. The Argentine is set to pocket 35 Million Pounds (Rs.360 Crores) per year with added bonuses. Other than his salary, Messi will also be paid for his image rights which include jersey sales. After Messi’s jersey number was revealed i.e., No. 30, on the PSG website, the jerseys were immediately sold out within 30 minutes. The men’s jersey was sold at 92 Pounds and thousands of jerseys were sold out in the initial release.

The ‘Messi’ effect has been so maddening, that PSG’s Instagram account made earned nearly 20 million more followers.

After linking with Leo Messi and finally signing him, PSG Instagram followers skyrocketed from 19m to 40m.They rightly say Messi is bigger than this sports pic.twitter.com/C5tvbVtY1Q — Amit (@SUPERLM10_1) August 10, 2021

The footballing world is still digesting the fact that Messi has left FC Barcelona after 21 years with the club, playing 17 years in the first team. Messi holds numerous club and league records in La Liga which is highly unlikely to be broken in the coming future.

Messi, who will don the No. 30, had declined the offer to wear the No. 10 jersey, which is currently with Neymar. The Brazilian played a crucial role in bringing Mess to PSG as the two-star players are finally reunited after four years. Neymar left FC Barcelona in 2017 for a world record fee $222 Million and in the same year, PSG was able to bring Kylian Mbappe from Monaco FC.

Other than Messi, PSG have also been able to rope in huge names for free such as Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, AC Milan and Euro 2020 hero Gianluigi Donnarumma and Liverpool’s Georgio Wijnaldum.

