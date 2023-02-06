Mesut Ozil's Hilarious Response on Cristiano Ronaldo Will Leave You in Splits

Mesut Ozil was one of the key creative forces during his spell at Real Madrid. The former German international created a lethal partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo during their time at Los Blancos. Ozil’s vision worked in perfect tandem with Ronaldo’s clinical goal-scoring abilities, instilling terror in the hearts of opposition defenders. Recently, a fan approached asked Ozil what it felt like to play alongside the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. Ozil said, “Ask him, he played with me”, initiating a hilarious response from those around him. The pair won La Liga, Copa del Rey as well as the Supercopa de Espana during their stint together.

Ozil’s career graph may not have been all uphill since he departed Santiago Bernabeu. He did manage to create some lasting memories in the iconic white and gold kit. Ozil went on to score 27 goals and provide 81 assists in 159 matches across all competitions for Real Madrid. The silky playmaker then went on to join the Gunners for a then-club-record fee of 42.5 million pounds.

Mesut Ozil had a brilliant response when asked what it was like playing with Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/NaB8MYy1qa— SPORTbible (@sportbible) February 5, 2023

Mesut Ozil had a great start to his career and played a pivotal role for the North London club, however, he left with a conflicted legacy, marred by spells of inconsistency and strained relationships with management. He was criticised by some for refusing to take a pay cut in order to balance the book, in lieu of the post covid financial strains. Despite that, it is interesting to note that Ozil scored 44 goals and provided 78 assists in 254 matches across all competitions for Arsenal. Mikel Arteta even went on to say that, Ozil would be remembered for playing in three of the four FA Cup finals that Arsenal won during his time at the club. His career seems to have declined further since leaving Arsenal in 2021 to play for Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

The 34-year-old German is currently plying his trade with Istanbul Basaksehir and has hardly played 187 minutes this campaign. Similarly, Ronaldo also secured a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after his reunion with Manchester United didn’t end in the most appealing manner, becoming a fringe player during Erik ten Hag’s spell.

