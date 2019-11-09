Mesut Ozil, Sead Kolasinac Attacker Jailed for 10 Years
A man attempted to rob Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac back in July.
File photo of Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
London: An armed mugger has been jailed for 10 years after attempting to rob Arsenal duo Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac of luxury watches worth £200,000 ($257,000, 231,000 euros).
Harrow Crown Court heard that Ashley Smith and his accomplice did not count on the bravery of Bosnian defender Kolasinac in fighting back during the attack in London in July.
Ozil then drove them from the ambush as the would-be robbers pursued them on a stolen moped and threw stones, the court heard.
Smith, 30, was described by judge Ian Bourne QC as a prolific "career criminal" who was well known to police.
A second man, Jordan Northover, has also pleaded guilty to the attempted robbery just feet from Kolasinac's home, and will be sentenced at a later date.
Smith and Northover were "armed and dangerous" with a knitting needle and a pointed screwdriver as weapons, according to the judge.
"Between them they produced these weapons which they threatened Mr Kolasinac with, a long pointed blade which was thrust in the victim's direction and made contact with him.
"The two of them had not counted on Mr Kolasinac fighting back and he behaved incredibly bravely."
The court heard that footage showed Kolasinac attempting to engage with the culprits, but he was able to get in the car which was then driven away by Ozil.
Both players and Ozil's wife were able to flee despite being pursued by the defendants, who threw stones at the car.
Officers were able to trace the defendants and arrest them after a member of the public later saw the moped being parked in Boreham Wood and called police.
The judge stated that Smith has "an appalling criminal record" of 20 convictions from 38 offences dating back to when he was 14 years old.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 HP ZBook Studio X360 G5 Review: A Premium Workstation That's Overkill For Most
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Hero Splendor Costs Rs 2 Lakh and Is Hard to Recognize
- 'Brave' Goat Who Had the Befriended Tiger It Was 'Meal' For, Passes Away
- Bigg Boss 13: When will the Real Salman Khan Stand Up, Asks Koena Mitra
- Did You Know? Scientist Says Dinosaurs Roamed Earth on Other Side of Milky Way
- Ayodhya Verdict: Uttar Pradesh State Wrestling Championships Cancelled Due to Security Issues