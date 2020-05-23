FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mexican Football Season Cancelled Without Champion a Day After 8 Players Tested Positive for Covid-19

Liga MX (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Liga MX (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mexican football league officials said the move was made to protect the 'football family' and it came after eight Santos Laguna players were found Covid positive.

  • AFP Mexico City
  • Last Updated: May 23, 2020, 11:47 AM IST
Share this:

Mexico's top flight Liga MX cancelled its Clausura campaign with no title winner on Friday in a bid to protect the football community in the country.

Mexico has two championships per year, the Apertura and the Clausura, and the latter was halted by coronavirus in March with 10 of the 17 rounds of matches completed.

At a general meeting Liga MX decided to end the term "to make sure nobody in the football family, players, coaches, directors, referees, fans or media, get hurt".

No start date for the next Apertura has been decided.

"Guidelines from the Ministry of Health will establish the date," a statement said.

The move comes a day after attempts to restart the league were hampered when eight Santos Laguna players tested positive for coronavirus.

In mid-April the league had already decided to tackle issues of stability by suspending promotion and relegation for its top two divisions for five years.

With more than 6,000 fatalities, Mexico has the second highest Covid-19 death toll in Latin America after Brazil.

Play stopped in the Liga MX in mid-March, and less than a week later the league's president Enrique Bonilla announced he had caught the illness, without serious symptoms.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading