FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Mexican Football Suspends Relegation and Promotion for 5 Years Citing Financial Issues

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mexican football league owners cited economic problems in the second division for their decision, something that was aggravated by coronavirus.

Share this:

Mexico City: Mexican league soccer owners voted Friday to suspend relegation and promotion between the country's top two divisions for five years, citing economic problems for the second division that have been aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Liga MX President Enrique Bonilla, making his first public appearance since announcing March 20 he had tested positive for COVID-19, also said during the online news conference that the current season of the second division, known as Ascenso MX, would be canceled. The two divisions were suspended March 15.

"Given that the financial crisis expanded the problems for the division, several current projects (clubs) are close to bankruptcy and in danger of disappearing," Bonilla said.

The owners of the 18 Liga MX franchises voted remotely, days after the second-division Ascenso MX clubs approved the suspension. Each Ascenso MX team will receive $845,000 a year for the five seasons.

It will be the first time since the 1951-52 season that no teams will be move between the divisions.

Bonilla confirmed the cancellation of Ascenso MX's 2020 Clausura. For the coming season, the 12 second-division clubs will form a developmental league.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    11,906

    +290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    14,378

    +543*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,992

    +225*  

  • Total DEATHS

    480

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 18 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,518,026

    +52,053*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,240,191

    +88,992*

  • Cured/Discharged

    568,343

    +26,842*  

  • Total DEATHS

    153,822

    +10,097*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres