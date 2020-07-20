MIA vs NYFC Dream11 Team Prediction Major League Soccer 2020 Inter Miami vs New York City FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Inter Miami will roll out the carpet for NYC FC on Monday, July 20 in the Group A fixture of Major League Soccer 2020. The Major League Soccer 2020 Inter Miami vs New York City FC will be hosted at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. In the previous week, Inter Miami lost to Philadelphia 2-1 whereas NYC FC were handed a defeat by group leaders Orlando City FC. The Major League Soccer 2020 Inter Miami vs New York City FC will commence from 6:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

As per the groups standings, Inter Miami and NYC FC are on 3rd and 4th slot respectively. They are yet to open their account in the league.

MIA vs NYFC Dream11 tips and predictions,Inter Miami vs New York City FC Major League Soccer 2020 Dream 11 team

Major League Soccer 2020 MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction,Inter Miami vs New York City FC Captain: Robles

Major League Soccer 2020 MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction,Inter Miami vs New York City FC Vice Captain: Pellegrini

Major League Soccer 2020 MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction,Inter Miami vs New York City FC Goalkeeper: L Robles

Major League Soccer 2020 MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction,Inter Miami vs New York City FC Defenders: A Callens , R Matarrita , J Sands

Major League Soccer 2020 MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction,Inter Miami vs New York City FC Midfielders: A Ring , J Medina , B Shea , R Pizarro

Major League Soccer 2020 MIA vs NYFC Dream11 prediction,Inter Miami vs New York City FC Strikers: Heber , V Castellanos , M Pellegrini

MIA vs NYFC Major League Soccer 2020 Inter Miami probable 11 vs New York City FC: Robles, Sweat,Torres, Figal, Nealis, Trap, Ulloa, Pellegrini, Pizzaro, Morgan, Carranza

MIA vs NYFC Major League Soccer 2020 Inter Miami probable 11 vs New York City FC: Johnson, Matarrita, Chanot, Callens, Tinnerholm, Sands, Medina, Ring, Parks, Castellanos,Heber